‘And Just Like That’ New Trailer Teases Carrie and Big’s Fate in ‘Sex and the City’ Revival [Video]

‘And Just Like That…’ has a new trailer…just like that.

The ‘Sex and the City’ revival is set to premiere via HBO Max in a little over a week and we’re finally getting a real look at what to expect from Carrie Bradshaw and the gang.

via Variety:

Along with Parker, Kristin Davis has returned as Charlotte, and Cynthia Nixon will once again play Miranda. Kim Cattrall has chosen not to come back as fan-favorite Samantha, after issues that have been well documented over the years. “Sex and the City” mainstays Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler and Willie Garson — who died in September — will return to the show, reprising their past roles. New cast members Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman will join them.

The trailer appears to reveal that the three women are still married — at least for now — and spotlights Big on a Peleton, kissing Carrie, and saying to her, “I remember when you kept your sweaters in the stove.” It also teases how the new characters will figure into the show. The trailer features vintage “Sex and the City” humor, with Ramírez’s character, podcaster Che Diaz, asking Carrie whether she’s ever masturbated in a public place. “Not since Barney’s closed,” Carrie responds.

The 10-episode season will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, Dec. 9 with two episodes, and will roll out weekly on Thursdays through Feb. 3.

“Sex and the City” — which was created by Darren Star, and was overseen for years by Michael Patrick King — ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004. It was based on Candace Bushnell’s 1996 book of the same title, and also spurred two movies written and directed by King.

King is running “And Just Like That,” and in the announcement that accompanied the new trailer, HBO Max revealed that he’s written and directed the first two episodes of the revival. Cynthia Nixon has directed the show’s sixth episode. The full episode credits are pasted below.

The executive producers of “And Just Like That” are Parker, Davis, Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and King.

We can not wait. Watch below!