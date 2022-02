Kanye West has been on the internet begging Kim Kardashian to take him back while seemingly forgetting the fact he’s been very publicly dating Julia Fox.



Well, Julia has scrubbed all photos of Kanye from her Instagram account and now her rep confirms the two have broken up.

In a statement, Julia’s rep confirms:

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.”



Well, so much for that.