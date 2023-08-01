Judge Orders Dwight Howard to Be Deposed in Lawsuit Brought by Neighbor Who Ran Into Ex-NBA Star’s Cow

There’s a legal update in one of Dwight Howard cases.

via: Radar Online

A judge has ordered Dwight Howard to sit for a deposition in a lawsuit brought by his neighbor, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Howard will appear on August 31 for a deposition. The judge instructed the ex-NBA star to show up at 10 AM.

The judge warned if Howard did not comply, he will be hit with sanctions.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Howard’s neighbor Teresa Nickerson sued Howard for damages claiming she was injured after driving into one of his cows on March 10, 2020.

In 2017, Howard purchased a 700-acre farm. He said he planned to retire on the land which was home to many animals, including cows.

Nickerson said she was driving near the estate when she collided with the animal.

She accused Howard of having “permitted his livestock (cows) to run at large on or to stray upon the public roads of this state and other property.”

“This collision occurred because of the negligence of Dwight David Howard, II in failing to keep his livestock contained to his farm and off the public highways of the State of Georgia,” the suit claimed.

Nickerson said she was injured in the accident and racked up medical bills totaling $2,418.66. She accused Howard of being negligent in maintaining his farm and keeping his animals out of the road.

“Nickerson is entitled to recover damages from Dwight David Howard, II for medical expenses, and other actual damages to the extent permitted by law,” her lawyer argued.

Nickerson claimed Howard, who was playing in the NBA at the time, did not have the time “nor the acumen to raise and keep livestock on a farm.”

“Livestock belonging to Dwight David Howard, II has repeatedly escaped the enclosures on his Oglethorpe County farm,” the lawsuit claimed. “Despite knowing livestock such as cattle will stray if not properly fenced, watered and fed, Dwight David Howard, II has repeatedly allowed his livestock to stray from the Oglethorpe County farm, including on March 10, 2020.”

Nickerson claimed Howard “repeatedly allowed his livestock to stray from” his farm, causing unnecessary risk of injury or death” to others.

In his response, the ex-NBA star claimed he did not personally own the farm. He said it was owned by an LLC named 2989 Holdings. He argued the case should have been brought against the company NOT him.

Recently, Nickerson accused Howard of refusing to show up to a deposition.

As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, earlier this month, Howard was hit with another lawsuit accusing him of assaulting a man he allegedly met on Instagram. On top of that, he’s been sued by his ex-butler for defamation.