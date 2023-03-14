Juan Dixon Fired from Head Coaching Job at Coppin State University

Juan Dixon is out of a job.

After six seasons, Coppin State has fired Juan from the head coaching position amid a sexual assault lawsuit.

via The Spun:

Per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) program is parting ways with the former Maryland star. The Eagles went 9-23 in a season that included a nine-game losing streak.

A former consensus All-American, Dixon led Maryland to a national championship in 2002. The NCAA tournament’s Most Outstanding Player averaged 20.4 points per game during the season.

Dixon went on to play seven seasons with four NBA teams after the Washington Wizards made him a first-round pick. He averaged 8.4 points per game, mostly off the bench.

Coppin State ended the 2021-22 regular season with just seven wins, but the Eagles improbably made the MEAC title game with upsets over Howard and North Carolina Central. Their run ended with a loss to Norfolk State.

The program went 51-131 under Dixon, but Coppin State won the 2020-21 MEAC regular-season title with an 8-4 conference record.

Juan’s firing comes not long after Ibn Williams, a former basketball player who played for Coppin State University, filed a lawsuit against the educational institution claiming sexual assault and blackmail by an assistant coach.

Juan has been named in the lawsuit along with the State of Maryland, the University System of Maryland, Lucien Brownlee, and Derek Carter.