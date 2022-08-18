Joycelyn Insists She's Pregnant With R. Kelly's Baby Through IVF Despite His Lawyers' Denial

Kelly’s fiancée, Joycelyn Savage, has announced that she is expecting a baby with the jailed singer, as he faces his second sex abuse trial.

via: AceShowbiz

R. Kelly’s alleged fiancee Joycelyn Savage stands firm in her claim that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. Despite the denial issued by the jailed 55-year-old’s legal team, she insists she’s having their child.

Sharing an image of her sonogram, Savage told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday (18.08.22) she is five months pregnant and having a baby girl. “I’m very excited,” she said.

Responding to Kelly’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean’s statements denying her claims, Savage, 26, added, “His lawyer didn’t know that prior to him going to jail. Robert and I were doing IVF because at the time I was told I couldn’t have a baby. When he got sent to prison, we paused on it and I had them freeze my eggs until I was ready.”

“Once his lawyer did find out, she wanted me to have an abortion because she didn’t feel that now was the time for me to have a child following the 30-year sentence. Me and Robert wanted to have a child for a long time. He is very happy about it, his lawyer isn’t.”

“Once I told her I was keeping my baby, she didn’t want me to announce but I wanted to share the news. I’ve always been there for him even before this new lawyer came into the picture.”

The news comes just over two months after it was stated in a letter Savage and the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer were engaged. It was filed by Kelly’s team to Judge Ann Donnelly on June 13, two weeks before his sentencing in his sex trafficking case, and starts with Savage referring to herself as “Robert Kelly’s fiancee.”

Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for charges including racketeering, bribery, coercion, enticement and sex trafficking, and is currently on trial on charges he made child pornography and enticed underage girls for sex.

In Savage’s letter of support for Kelly – born Robert Sylvester Kelly – she stressed she does not consider herself one of Kelly’s many victims. She said, “I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”

“We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be. The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind.”

Savage, from Atlanta in Georgia, met Kelly when she was 19 years old.

Kelly has previously been married to the late singer Aaliyah from 1994 until 1995 – and at the time of their nuptials she was 15 and he was 27 years old. The singer went on to marry choreographer Andrea Lee and they were together from 1996 until 2009, sharing children Joan, Jay and Robert Jr.

