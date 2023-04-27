Jonathan Majors's Lawyer Responds After Judge Grants Alleged Victim Full Temporary Order of Protection

Jonathan Majors’s lawyer is speaking out after the woman the actor is charged with assaulting was granted an order of protection.

A limited order of protection “allows the subject of the order of protection to maintain contact with you. However, the subject cannot abuse, harass or threaten you,” according to the NYPD.

At the same time, a full order of protection “means that the subject of the order of protection must stay completely away from you, your home, job and school, and must not abuse, harass or threaten you.”

Jonathan’s lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement on Thursday, “This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him.”

“We have been transparent and cooperative with the District Attorney, including giving the District Attorney ample evidence, including witness statements, of Mr. Majors’ innocence,” Priya continued.

“In fact, we recently provided a forensic medical opinion from a Board Certified Emergency Medicine Doctor and Trauma Specialist who has examined the photos and videos of the woman and concludes, without hesitation, that the woman did not have any injuries at the nightclub and the injuries she later sustained did not come from Mr. Majors (and could not have come from the way the woman described).”

Priya added, “It is disturbing that even when presented with this incontrovertible evidence, the District Attorney continues this false case.”

Clearly the incontrovertible evidence isn’t enough and does nothing to prove Jonathan’s innocence.