BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 hours ago

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are reportedly married.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have tied the knot, a source tells PEOPLE on Tuesday, March

The couple confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in November 2024, where the Think Like a Man actress showed off her diamond engagement ring while posing on the red carpet. The news of their wedding was first reported by Entertainment Tonight.

“We’re feeling great,” Good told PEOPLE of the engagement in November. Majors added: “It’s a season of joy.”

“It’s a season of all the good things,” Good continued, with Majors adding, “Amen.”

The pair also told E! News that they chose to share their news at the gala because it’s where they met two years ago “in the unisex bathroom.” Good previously told PEOPLE in July 2024 that she and Majors had “instant chemistry” when they met.

The pair were first linked in May 2023 after they were spotted watching a movie together at an the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles. Around the same time, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star headed to trial on misdemeanor assault and harassment charges. (Majors has maintained his innocence.)

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the Harlem actress grew closer to Majors amid his assault charges and their friendship turned romantic during that time. She was then photographed accompanying the Devotion actor at several of his court appearances.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Good opened up about the early days of her relationship with Majors amid his legal battle, admitting that he “actually tried to encourage me not to be with him.”

“He wanted to protect me,” she explained. “I was like, ‘My love, first of all, you’re dealing with a Black Leo.’ And also, I grew up in this industry. The things that I’ve been through gave me the bandwidth to love other people, regardless.”

The trial ended in December 2023 when Majors was found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment. In April, he was sentenced to complete one year of an “in person batterers” intervention program in Los Angeles.

Good was previously married to pastor DeVon Franklin, whom she finalized her divorce from in June 2022.

via: PEOPLE

via: PageSix