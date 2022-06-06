Jonah Hill Reveals He’s Quitting Smoking: ‘I’ve Struggled With It for a While’ [Video]

Jonah Hill is making a positive lifestyle change.

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram to announce plans to quit smoking habit, while encouraging fellow smokers to do the same.

via Complex:

“Quitting smoking is the hardest shit ever,” Hill wrote. “I’ve struggled with it for a while. I’m finally quitting for good and am on day 3. If you’re trying to quit and need a good excuse jump on with me and start today mid way through your day that’s what I did. Read Alan Carr’s Easy Way to Quit Smoking and I’m also using nicotine patches. Let’s go! Jump on!”

Hill’s announcement drew support from a handful of his peers, as Seth Rogen urged his This Is The End costar to “save your lungs my baby.” Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan also jumped in the comment section to tell Hill he was “proud of you, my guy.”

Hill’s decision is the latest in his recent journey toward living a healthier lifestyle.

Back in October, the Superbad actor hopped on social media to ask the public to stop talking about his body—even if the remarks are complimentary.

“I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body, good or bad,” he wrote in a message posted to Instagram. “I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”

See Jonah’s message below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonah Hill (@jonahhill)