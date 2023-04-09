JoJo Siwa Tells Candace Owens To 'F**K Off' For Saying She's A Lesbian For Attention [Video]

JoJo Siwa is hitting back at Candace Owens’ claim that she’s lying about being lesbian.

After the political commentator accused her of lying about being a lesbian so she could get attention, the former “Dance Moms” star didn’t waste time to offer her clapback.

The 19-year-old reacted to Candace’s remark by quote-retweeting the latter’s video with the caption, “Is Jojo Siwa lying about being lesbian for attention?” In her own message, the singer/dancer wrote, “I haven’t watched the video yet…. But if it has anything to do with your caption, respectfully back the f**k off.”

In the original clip, Candace said, “I don’t believe JoJo Siwa is a lesbian, by the way. I wanna state that very clearly.” She added, “I do believe she’s desperate for attention.”

“One plus one plus one must equal ‘I’m a lesbo,'” the conservative author continued. “The idea here is that she suddenly realized she’s a lesbian because she had a bad date and liked the way Jenna Dewan danced.”

“It makes absolutely no sense whatsoever,” Candace further argued. “It’s very clear to me she did that video for attention. She got attention because it’s a great way to find a community of victims.”

JoJo hinted at her sexuality by posting footage of herself lip-syncing along to Lady GaGa’s LGBTQ anthem “Born This Way” in January 2021. It prompted people to speculate that she was making an announcement about her own sexuality.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum later confirmed that she is gay in an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. Speaking with host Jimmy Fallon, the “So You Think You Can Dance” judge admitted that “it was a really big risk posting” the shirt photo.

I haven’t watched the video yet…. But if it has anything to do with your caption, respectfully back the fuck off. https://t.co/a2SeX2jomk — JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) April 7, 2023