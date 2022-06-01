Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Lawsuit Against Amber Heard, Awarded $15 Million

The jury in the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial have officially reached a verdict.
Johnny Depp won his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday and was awarded $15 million in damages.
Johnny was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages in his defamation suit.
The jury in Fairfax, Virginia, began deliberating Friday. The jurors consisted of five men and two women.
Depp sued Heard for $50 million after she wrote an essay for The Washington Post in 2018 that said she was a domestic abuse survivor. Amber has countersued Depp for $100 million.
The seven-person jury also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages to Amber, but $0 in punitive damages.