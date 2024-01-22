John Boyega to Lead ‘The Book of Eli’ Prequel Series

John Boyega is set to star in an upcoming ‘The Book of Eli” prequel series.

via Complex:

According to Deadline, the They Cloned Tyrone actor will play the titular character in the TV series, succeeding Denzel Washington, who originated Eli in the 2010 post-apocalyptic film of the same name, directed by The Hughes Brothers.

The series is rumored to take place 30 years before the events that take place in the original film, which centers Eli battling his way across the war-ridden United States with a sacred text that promises to redeem humanity.

Warner Bros. Pictures will not have involvement in the television project, although the film successfully generated $157.1 million globally with a $80 million budget. The reported series will be helmed by creator, screenwriter and executive producer, Gary Whitta with studio company Alcon Entertainment serving as production.

Boyega – who was formerly a part of the Star Wars franchise before speaking out against Disney’s diversity efforts – will also star in sci-fi romance The Freshening, directed by Cathy Yan and produced by actress-comedian Ali Wong.

In a 2009 interview with Complex, The Hughes Brothers briefly discussed Washington performing his stunts in hand-to-hand fight sequences. “There’s something to be said about grown-man strength,” said Allen Hughes. “You forget they’re wily veterans. They have too many moves, too much wisdom, and Denzel is one of the wisest ones I’ve ever come across.”

We’re here for this.