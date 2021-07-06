  1. Home
  2. News

Joe Budden Told by Alex Jones to ‘Burn in Hell’ After Calling Unhinged Commentator ‘KKK Guy’ [Photos + Video]

July 06, 2021 11:21 AM PST

Far-right radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones went on a spirited tirade against Joe Budden after Joe criticized comedian Andrew Schultz for interviewing him and referred to him as the “KKK guy.”

via: Complex

The back-and-forth first kicked off when Budden noted that comedian Andrew Schultz interviewed Jones—who he called “KKK guy”—and Jones must’ve caught wind of the comment despite being banned from Twitter entirely.

“You need to be slapped upside your dumbass head for your own good,” Jones said on his show. “I’m not saying I’m going to do that. My point is, what the hell’s your problem? You don’t even know who I am, but you get the talking point for trying to police things.’”

He then told Budden to “burn in hell,” which he backpedaled on, saying Joe was “despicable lying about me.”

“I will not sit there and have racist Black people who are feeding at the corporate new world order, eugenics, genocide, death cult tit lecture me about how I’m bad because I’m white,” Jones said.

While some are pointing to this bizarre potential feud as proof that the “simulation is broken,” Budden himself has yet to respond to Jones’ comments. After all, Jones is the same guy who has been making outrageous claims about a variety of things, including “chemicals in the water that turn the friggin’ frogs gay.”

Check out some of the reactions below.

Share This Post

Tags:Alex JonesJoe Budden