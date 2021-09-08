Joe Budden Has Some Thoughts on Gunna’s NYFW Outfit [Photos]

Joe Budden has repeatedly been clowned throughout his career for questionable outfit choices to the point there’s a Joe Budden Fits Instagram account with over 76,000 followers. The retired rapper defended his fashion decisions while going after Gunna’s eccentric New York Fashion Week fit on Wednesday.

via: Complex

On Wednesday, the YSL rapper took to Instagram to show off one of his ’fits for the day. The look was anchored by a pair of tall Rick Owens boots and leather vest, and included a sheer long-sleeve sweater, above-the-knee shorts, sunglasses, and his signature layered chains.

Though it is clearly expensive, the blacked-out ensemble was met with harsh reactions, including one from Joe Budden, who has also caught heat for his questionable sartorial choices.

“I’m [sic] don’t wanna hear a word about my outfits ever again,” the podcaster captioned a photo of Gunna.

Now why did Joe Budden come for Gunna’s fit like this ? pic.twitter.com/sPNq94cTwj — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 8, 2021

Gunna has worked with celebrity stylist Bobby Williams for previous events and projects, but insists he is in full control when it comes to creating his looks.

“I just kind of like, put stuff together. I don’t really try to make it seem like a ‘look,’” he said in a 2019 GQ interview, before being asked how he knows if a “look” actually works. “You don’t know. You just gotta have the confidence to know it is. Everybody not gonna like what I wear, but a majority of people are. Everybody’s not gonna understand what I wear because they don’t shop where I shop.”

It’s safe to say Gunna could care less what Budden or anyone else has to say about his personal style. But if you’re looking for some amusement, you can check out other reactions to his get-up below.

Wtf is Gunna wearing ? this fit is NOT it pic.twitter.com/hKRfrCN0HD — Brandon(Tayk)???? (@crazybrazy200) September 8, 2021

Gunna the vampire slayer https://t.co/w51rBJkQMa — weed & wagyu (@jessethechef) September 8, 2021

this man Gunna got albums named after it but got NO drip? pic.twitter.com/pvcdX5w2Hn — SK?? (@raptalksk) September 8, 2021

Man.. WTF is going on with Gunna pic.twitter.com/ThgWIFzoqX — hy (@TheMindOfHY) September 8, 2021

Bro what is gunna wearing lmao pic.twitter.com/zQpBVG8G78 — Cam (@CamHaller) September 8, 2021

fit of the year pic.twitter.com/O169YXNZ4G — Flexington Ave Local (@Dr_TacoMD) September 8, 2021

Gunna is yet to respond to Budden’s remarks, but maybe he’s saving it for Drip Season 4, which he’s continually teased and should release before 2021 expires.