Jimmy Fallon Tested Positive for Coronavirus During ‘Tonight Show’ Break [Photo]

Omicron got another one.

via: Page Six

“Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for COVID,” Fallon, 47, wrote. “I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms.”

He continued, “Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed.”

Alongside a picture of himself masked and alone in a room, he finished, “Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job — and also thanks for putting me in the ‘What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?’ isolation room when they told me the news.”

The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 has not spared 30 Rockefeller Plaza, where NBC films its stalwarts “Saturday Night Live” and “The Tonight Show.”

Last month, amid a recent rash of outbreaks in the “SNL” cast ranks, the show apparently mulled bringing Tina Fey back to the “Weekend Update” desk of the long-running comedy show to sub for the segment’s regular anchor Colin Jost.

Other swaths of the Midtown entertainment-industrial complex also took a hit in December thanks to Omicron. A string of Broadway shows — “Company,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” “Hamilton,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Ain’t Too Proud,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” and “Freestyle Love Supreme” — were all shuttered for a time, while 30 Rock neighbors the Rockettes cut their season short at Radio City Music Hall.

