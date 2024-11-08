Home > NEWS

Jim Jones Seemingly Responds To Rumors About Proposal To Another Woman

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

For awhile now, rumors have circulated of rapper Jim Jones calling it a quits in his relationship with longtime girlfriend, Chrissy Lampkin.

Recent online speculation has fueled rumors that Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin have split. One user on X (formerly Twitter) claimed, “Jim Jones married another woman. Chrissy went through all of that. A man knows who he wants to be with from the start. It was never going to be her. Y’all keep saying marriage doesn’t mean anything, but he just met someone and married her. Chrissy waited 20 years…”

Another user reacted, saying, “If the Jim Jones and Chrissy rumors are true, I’m not surprised. That’s what happens when you give a man so many years of your life, give him your all, and he doesn’t do the same. They stay because they’re comfortable, not because they’re in love anymore.”

In response to the growing buzz, Jim Jones took to Instagram to share a lighthearted video that seemingly addresses the rumors. In the clip, he and Chrissy are seen together. Jones jokingly captions the video, “The world needs more water,” before holding up a bottle and asking, “You want some water?”

Chrissy can be heard in the background saying, “I’m just drinking my water and minding my business.” Jones responds with a laugh, “That’s all we’re doing.” The playful exchange seemed to put any rumors to rest.

via: Hot97

