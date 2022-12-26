Jhené Aiko’s Dad, 78, Welcomes Ninth Baby One Month After She Gives Birth [Video]

Jhené Aiko’s father, Dr. Karamo Chilombo, welcomed his ninth baby at the age of 78 last week. He confirmed his child’s birth in an Instagram post celebrating the news on Saturday.

The pediatrician celebrated his infant’s arrival in a Saturday Instagram post.

“He is here,” he captioned a video featuring Bible verses alongside photos of the newborn. “JahSeh- Miyagi 12/16/22.”

Chilombo told his followers in July that he was expecting a baby boy with his partner by posting a video of their “gender reveal results.”

Aiko commented her “congratulations” on the social media upload, alongside a blue heart emoji.

Chilombo, who has eight other children, teased his newborn’s arrival in a Dec. 16 Instagram selfie.

“Here at the hospital waiting for my son to arrive,” the musician gushed at the time. “His beautiful mother is on a PITOCIN Drip to speed things along.

“Can’t wait to see you and hold you SUN/SON,” Chilombo continued. “A SUPREME LOVE TO ALL!”

The hospital snap came on the heels of Aiko welcoming baby No. 2 in November, her first with Big Sean. (She previously gave birth to daughter Namiko, 14, in 2008.)

“after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came,” the Grammy nominee, 34, wrote of son Noah last month. “my baby Yoda, my Sani.”

Sean, for his part, noted in a post of his own that there was “rain from the beginning of labor til he was born.”

The “Clique” rapper, 34, added, “Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son.”

Sean and Aiko have been dating on and off since 2016, debuting the songwriter’s baby bump in a joint Instagram post in July.

Three months later, the duo shared the little one’s sex while performing “I’m Gonna Be” in Los Angeles.