Jhené Aiko Is ‘Starting From Scratch’ After Her Home Burned Down In The Pacific Palisades Wildfire

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Thousands of residents of northwest Los Angeles County have been evacuated from their homes as a result of a group of unseasonal wildfires ravages the area. Among them is singer Jhené Aiko.

Aiko, 36, shared the devastating news: “Me and my children’s home is gone. Burned to the ground with all of our things inside. Lord have mercy. Thankful we still have each other.”

Singer Jhene Aiko shares that she lost her home to the Cali fires ?. Praying for Cali ?? pic.twitter.com/yyWoRLlmwF — ???? ?? ?????? ???? (@ScorpioMamii__) January 9, 2025

Advertisement

JHENE LOST HER HOME DUE TO THE FIRES ?? pic.twitter.com/LvaQqNuySy — She’s Fishy ? (@ShesFishy) January 9, 2025

Aiko, known for her soulful music, has two children: 2-year-old son Noah Hasani, whom she shares with rapper Big Sean, and 16-year-old daughter Namiko Love. The family is among the many Los Angeles residents affected by the wildfires that have displaced over 80,000 people, including celebrities like Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, and Anna Faris.

The singer expressed her solidarity with others impacted by the fires, stating, “Praying for everyone affected by these fires. We will get through this.”

This is not the first time Aiko has faced such a loss; her family’s home burned down when she was seven years old.

Advertisement

via: BET

Over the past few years, California’s regular brush fires have worsened as a result of climate change, as well as droughts that have dried the area out more than usual. The fires currently burning have taken over areas that would normally not see such powerful fires due to the Santa Ana winds carrying burning embers at high speeds.