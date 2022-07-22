Jhené Aiko And Big Sean Share Beautiful Pregnancy Photo

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko are fully leaning into this whole pregnancy thing. After Jhene shared her first set of maternity photos — which had a spacey theme very in line with the content of her music and general demeanor — last week, the couple followed up this week with some new photos featuring both of them.

via: BET

Jhené Aiko’s gave us an intimate glimpse of her baby bump. In a joint photo with boyfriend Big Sean taken by Los Angeles-based photographer Renee Rodriguez and shared to Instagram, Aiko is seen standing next to her man in a cosmic-inspired environment and is positively glowing.

Sean commented on the post, writing “Thankful for my family.”

The new photo comes less than a week since Jhené posted a different photo of herself mostly nude and sporting her ever-growing baby bump.

Earlier this month, Jhené Aiko confirmed that she was pregnant after rumors started circulating online.

The couple’s fans now wonder which will arrive first: the baby or their follow-up Twenty88 album, which they said they were working on as recently as February of this year. In the meantime, they’ve been plenty busy individually, with festival appearances at Smokin’ Grooves and Sol Blume for Jhene.