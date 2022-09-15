Jesse Williams' Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Blasts His Disruptive Parenting Style: 'I Have Stayed Quiet for Too Long'

Aryn Drake-Lee is NOT here for how Jesse Williams is co-parenting their children.

She took to Instagram with a message calling Jesse out for allegedly disrupting their children’s school schedule, leaving them ‘dazed and confused.’

Aryn wrote:

Is it good for the health and wellness of a 7yr and 8yr old to be taken out of school on a regular basis to fly cross country overnight on a red eye to be on the ground for two days? Is it reasonable for them to return dazed and confused and then be expected to pick right up and survive at school the rest of the week? I don’t think so! Neither do any of the parents who actually parent on a routine basis. There’s a name for the condition of an adult who expects their children to indulge, caregive and service that adult’s desires at the childrens’ expense… #receiptsseason #ihavestayedquietforfartoolong

We don’t know what’s going on, but it sounds like a conversation for family therapy or the courts — not Instagram.

