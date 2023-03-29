Jeremy Renner Details Pain of Snowplow Accident in First Interview Since Injuries: 'I Chose to Survive' [Video]

Jeremy Renner is taking big steps toward his recovery from a snowplow accident in January that left him with critical injuries.

Jeremy Renner risked his life to save his nephew when he suffered serious injuries in his Jan. 1 snowplow accident — and the Marvel actor would “do it again.”

In a sneak peek of his first interview since the incident, Renner, 52, speaks with Diane Sawyer about what happened that day and how his life has been since.

After Sawyer, 77, reviewed his list of injuries — which included more than 30 broken bones — she asked him about the moment he said “I’m sorry” to his family in sign language when he couldn’t speak following his accident.

“Yeah … ” Renner replied after a pause, getting emotional as he turned his head away.

But as the actor said, he “chose to survive,” adding, “You’re not gonna kill me. No way.”

Renner previously underwent multiple surgeries after surviving the accident at his property outside Reno, Nevada, on New Year’s Day.

He was initially left in “critical but stable condition” after his snowplow (said to weigh at least 14,330 lbs.) ran him over while he was helping a family member get a “stuck” vehicle out of the snow.

“I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium,” he told Sawyer.

Asked whether he sees “the same face” as before the accident when he looks in the mirror now, Renner smiled and said, “Nah, I see a lucky man.”

Renner has been keeping fans updated on his rehabilitation since the accident. On Sunday, he shared a recovery update, posting a video of himself walking on a treadmill with some assistance.

“I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will,” the Hawkeye star wrote on Twitter, along with the captions “#mindful,” “#intended” and “#recovery.”

In February, Renner’s Marvel costar Evangeline Lilly said she visited the actor at his home, and his progress and spirits surprised her after hearing about the serious accident.

She remarked on how “incredibly brave and strong” he is, and said he was using a wheelchair around the house while laughing with friends.

Lilly, 43, told Access at the time, “He’s made of something really tough, that guy. You’ve always been able to see that in him. He is recovering incredibly, and I’m so grateful.”

Renner is planning to attend the premiere of his new Disney+ reality series Rennervations on April 11, which will mark his first public event since the accident.

The Avengers star will make an appearance at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles for a screening and live Q&A portion, according to a press release. There will also be an “immersive block party” afterward, themed to the new series.

In Rennervations, the actor gives back by reconstructing decommissioned cars, alongside famous friends like Vanessa Hudgens, Anthony Mackie, Anil Kapoor and Sebastián Yatra. Renner’s best friend Rory Millikin will also play a role.

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview airs Thursday, April 6, at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on ABC.