Jennifer Lopez Details How Ben Affleck Proposed to Her While She Took a Bath

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to engagements, but her latest engagement might have been her wettest yet.

via Complex:

“Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?” she wrote in the latest edition of her “On the JLo” newsletter. “Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES.”

Her comments on their engagement come just a few days after the news was first reported. “I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole,” she continued. “It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined… Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

The couple announced their engagement last week, and as they noted at the time, this is their second time being engaged. They were previously set to marry 18 years ago, when they were affectionately referred to as Bennifer.

The two superstars rekindled their romance shortly after Lopez broke off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez in 2021. The couple first met on the set of their 2001 film, Gigli. Last month, they reportedly purchased a $55 million home in Los Angeles, which has since fallen through.

We truly hope this is Jennifer’s happy ever after.