Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Their Names Tattooed on Each Other for Valentine's Day [Photos]

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are finding yet more ways to show their love for each other.

via JJ:

In honor of Valentine’s Day on Tuesday (February 14), the 53-year-old entertainer took to social media to show off the matching tattoos she and the 50-year-old actor/director recently got.

“Commitment ??vHappy Valentine’s Day my love ? (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…) #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram.

In the post, Jennifer showed off her tattoo she got on her rib cage, which is the infinity symbol with an arrow going through it, and includes “Jennifer” and “Ben” written in cursive.

For his tattoo, Ben got two arrows along with a “J” and a “B.”

Also in her post, Jennifer shared some loved of photos of she and Ben from when they were first together in the early 2000s and photos from after they rekindled their romance in 2021.

If you missed it, the married couple recently starred in a new Super Bowl commercial together!

You can see Jennifer‘s post below.

