Jennifer Hough's Lawyer Says Video Where She Says She Wanted to Drop Charges Against Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Is 'Heavily Edited'

By now you may have seen resurfaced video clips of a FaceTime call between Jennifer Hough, the woman who accused Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty of attempted rape, and a man named Black, where Jennifer seemingly says she wanted to drop the charges.

According to Jennifer’s lawyer, the clips are ‘heavily edited’ and missing context.

via Radar Online:

“This heavily edited video conversation with Jennifer and Black (the same man that threatened her life on IG live) does not deserve a comment. Ask that rapist to explain the transcript from his plea hearing where he admitted to attempting to rape Jennifer with a knife at his grandmother’s house,” Blackburn told us on Thursday.

“Not only do we have the plea hearing transcript we are in the process of getting over 200 pieces of evidence and video from the 1994/95 rape case,” he added before teasing, “Stay Tuned!”

Petty, who wed Minaj in 2019, served time after being convicted of attempting to rape Hough in 1995 when she was just 16 years old. In the clip, Hough claimed she wrote a letter saying she “made a mistake” and didn’t want to press charges or have Petty locked up behind bars.

According to Hough, she was “pressured to press charges.” She claimed she stood up in court before Petty’s sentencing and said, “Your honor, I’m the person who pressed the charges. I would like to drop the charges. I made a huge mistake.”

Petty’s accuser alleged the judge told her to “take it to the D.A.,” but “nobody wanted to hear s—.” She also mentioned purgery multiple times.

When the pal asked what she wrote in the letter, Hough didn’t hold back. “That I was pressured to press charges against him and that I wanted to drop the charges. I didn’t want him to go to jail. I was young! I was 16,” she said on the recording.

After Petty’s friend reiterated to Hough that she recanted her story and it never happened, she nodded and said, “yep.”

Hough went on The Real last year and sobbed while telling her horrific tale about the alleged rape.

“All I could do was hold my pants as tight as I can,” she tearfully recalled of the alleged incident. “I didn’t know why it didn’t dawn on me to like really fight. I just held on to my pants and he held my arms down and squeezed the sides of my stomach so hard. I let go and as soon as I let go he grabbed my pants. It was like a tug of war and after a while I just got tired.”

Hough sued Minaj and Petty for $20 million, accusing the couple of harassment, intimidation, and infliction of emotional distress.

She claimed they went on a relentless campaign to convince her to recant her accusations by offering her $500k and sending their associates to her home to intimidate her.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Minaj hit back against the allegations, denying she ever offered Hough money or sent anyone to intimidate her. Hough later dropped the lawsuit.

As for Petty, he failed to register as a sex offender. In June, federal prosecutors revealed they wanted him locked up for 15 months in prison and to pay $55k for the error.

Leave it to the Barbs to stir up the rape allegations against Nicki’s husband thinking it’s helpful when really all it did was put them back in the headlines.