Jeff Bezos Denies He’s Marrying Fiancée Lauren Sánchez in a $600M Aspen Wedding: ‘Don’t Be Gullible’

Jeff Bezos is setting the record straight.

Bezos denied a report that he is marrying his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, in a lavish $600 million wedding in Aspen, Colo., next weekend.

“This whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening,” the Amazon founder wrote on X Sunday morning.

Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening. The old adage “don’t believe everything you read” is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out… https://t.co/wz2SWp6wBZ — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) December 22, 2024

“The old adage ‘don’t believe everything you read’ is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on,” he added.

Bezos then warned his followers to “be careful out there” and “don’t be gullible.”

The billionaire businessman’s comments come a day after the Daily Mail reported that the couple, who got engaged in May 2023 after nearly five years of dating, would be tying the knot in a Christmas wedding in Colorado.

Per the outlet, Bezos, 60, and Sánchez, 55, bought out the ritzy sushi restaurant Matsuhisa in Aspen for Dec. 26 or 27.

A “well-placed source” reportedly told Daily Mail that a “wild cost estimate” for the nuptials, which were going to be held at Kevin Costner’s 160-acre ranch in the ski town, totaled around $600 million.

The outlet reported that the wedding weekend was set to be filled with celebrations, including a mountain-top ceremony, and that Bezos and his fiancée “booked up private mansions around the affluent town for his guests.”

Bezos and the former entertainment reporter started dating in 2018.

News broke that they were a couple in 2019, but the duo kept a low profile until Bezos’ divorce from MacKenzie Scott was finalized.

