Jazmine Sullivan Announces ‘Heaux Tales Tour’ [Photo]

Jazmine Sullivan is going on tour in support of Heaux Tales. The North American tour is slated to begin in February and wrap up on March 30 in Chicago.
The “Heaux Tales Tour” kicks off on Valentine’s Day in Vancouver before hitting cities including Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, and Toronto, wrapping March 30 in Chicago.
“The Heaux Tales Tour is finally here. I can’t wait to see all of you there,” tweeted Jazmine.
Ask and you shall receive ?. The Heaux Tales Tour is finally here. I can’t wait to see all of you there. @spotify Pre-Sale: Wed, 12/1 @ 10am Local Time
Public On-Sale: Fri, 12/3 @ 10a Local Time
And Philly, I didn’t forget you, stay tuned.? pic.twitter.com/btyIZt4sXN
— Jazmine Sullivan (@jsullivanmusic) November 30, 2021
Jazmine is fresh off her three Grammy nominations and two wins at the Soul Train Awards, including Album of the Year.
The tour comes in support of her critically-acclaimed album Heaux Tales, which was released in January and debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.
A Spotify pre-sale begins Wednesday, Dec. 1 followed by a public on-sale on Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.
Find Jazmine’s schedule below.
02-14 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom
02-15 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
02-17 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
02-20 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
02-22 Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre
02-23 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
02-25 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
02-26 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
02-28 Denver, CO – Summit
03-02 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
03-04 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
03-06 New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
03-08 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
03-09 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
03-12 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
03-13 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
03-16 Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston
03-17 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
03-20 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
03-22 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
03-23 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
03-25 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
03-27 Toronto, Ontario – The Danforth Music Hall
03-29 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
03-30 Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago