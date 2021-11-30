Jazmine Sullivan Announces ‘Heaux Tales Tour’ [Photo]

Jazmine Sullivan is going on tour in support of Heaux Tales. The North American tour is slated to begin in February and wrap up on March 30 in Chicago.

The “Heaux Tales Tour” kicks off on Valentine’s Day in Vancouver before hitting cities including Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, and Toronto, wrapping March 30 in Chicago.

Ask and you shall receive ?. The Heaux Tales Tour is finally here. I can’t wait to see all of you there. @spotify Pre-Sale: Wed, 12/1 @ 10am Local Time

Public On-Sale: Fri, 12/3 @ 10a Local Time And Philly, I didn’t forget you, stay tuned.? pic.twitter.com/btyIZt4sXN — Jazmine Sullivan (@jsullivanmusic) November 30, 2021

Jazmine is fresh off her three Grammy nominations and two wins at the Soul Train Awards, including Album of the Year.

The tour comes in support of her critically-acclaimed album Heaux Tales, which was released in January and debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

A Spotify pre-sale begins Wednesday, Dec. 1 followed by a public on-sale on Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

Find Jazmine’s schedule below.

02-14 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

02-15 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

02-17 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

02-20 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

02-22 Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

02-23 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

02-25 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

02-26 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

02-28 Denver, CO – Summit

03-02 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

03-04 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

03-06 New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

03-08 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

03-09 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

03-12 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

03-13 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

03-16 Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

03-17 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

03-20 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

03-22 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

03-23 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

03-25 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

03-27 Toronto, Ontario – The Danforth Music Hall

03-29 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

03-30 Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago