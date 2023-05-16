Jay-Z’s Ace Of Spades Champagne Is So Popular, Even New York Police Tried Stealing $2900 Worth Of It From Electric Zoo

Not every brand associated with a rapper is automatically as successful as either party might hope, but one brand that’s been exceeding expectations for a while now is Jay-Z‘s Armand de Brignac champagne — also known as “Ace Of Spades.” The brand has been growing ever since Jay bought it in 2014, and demand continues to be so high that some folks are apparently going to extreme lengths to get their hands on it.

via: HipHopDX

Three NYPD cops have been charged for reportedly stealing nearly $3,000 worth of the beverage at a music festival last year.

According to Billboard, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought felony charges against Jonathan Gonzalez, Wojciech Czech, and Warren Golden on Monday (May 16) for taking bottles of Hova’s expensive champagne at Electric Zoo in September 2022.

Gonzalez and Czech are facing one fourth degree charge of grand larceny and one fourth degree charge of criminal possession of stolen property, while Gonzalez and Golden were charged with official misconduct.

Per the prosecutors’ investigation, the three detectives were in charge of narcotics at the festival and saw three VIP attendees order bottles of Ace of Spades.

Once the attendees stepped away for a brief second, Gonzalez allegedly took two bottles — worth $2,900 in total — retrieved a backpack, and then Czech allegedly gave Gonzalez the bottles to be placed in the backpack. Golden saw what took place, but reportedly didn’t do anything about it.

Once the NYPD detectives exited the VIP tent area and went back to a staff-only location, they were met by two attendees who saw the men take the champagne bottles who then reported the incident to a security guard on location.

“In addition to the alleged theft that occurred, none of the Officers working at the event stepped up and stopped this activity,” Bragg said in a statement. “Public confidence in the criminal justice system depends on members of law enforcement acting with the utmost integrity while on duty and following the same rules that apply to everyone else.”

“As a result of the continuing joint investigation with the Internal Affairs Bureau and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, two NYPD officers were arrested and subsequently suspended from duty today,” the NYPD told Billboard. “The NYPD will continue to pursue the facts in this investigation and initiate further discipline where appropriate. It’s unclear which two detectives have been arrested.”