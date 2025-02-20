Home > NEWS

Jay-Z, Ja Rule & Ashanti Among Attendees at Irv Gotti’s Private Funeral Service

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Irv Gotti’s funeral service went down in NYC on Wednesday … and the late music czar’s industry friends all supported his final sendoff.

Among those in attendance, according to TMZ, were Murder Inc. artists Ja Rule, Ashanti, Lloyd, Charli Baltimore and Vita. Also at the service, in addition to Gotti’s family, were Jay-Z (sitting in the front row), Gayle King, Fat Joe, industry executive Steve Stoute, music video/film director Hype Williams, fellow director Benny Boom and radio personality/podcaster Angie Martinez.

An emotional Ja Rule gave the eulogy, a clip of which appeared on X. “I won’t take up any more time,” said the rapper as he stood before the mourners. “I just want to say Irv, I love you. Everyone in this room loves you. You touched everybody in your own way and everybody has their moments of that with you. We’re all here in celebration of your life because it will live on forever. I love you my brother; see you when I get there.”

Advertisement

Gotti died on Feb. 5 at the age of 54 after suffering a stroke. In the wake of his success in helping to bring DMX to Def Jam, Gotti and his brother Chris co-founded Murder Inc. Records — titled after the crime syndicate of the same name — in 1998. As an imprint of the pioneering hip-hop label, Murder Inc. signed rapper Ja Rule as its flagship artist. Gotti also discovered and signed teenage singer and future R&B star Ashanti.

Over the course of his career as an executive and creative, Gotti logged producer credits on 28 charting Billboard Hot 100 hits from Ja Rule, Ashanti, DMX, Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Fat Joe and Ye.

via: Billboard

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Former PIX11 News Reporter Sues Station for Discrimination, Says Racist Bosses Treated Her Like Plantation Slave

By: Walker
NEWS

Matthew Lawrence Says Gabrielle Union ‘Reported Me to the Studio’ and ‘Got Angry’ Over Refusing to Rehearse: ‘The Only Time’ I Was Dinged for ‘Something I Did on Set’

By: Walker
NEWS

Stunt or Real? OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, Who Documented Sleeping with 100 Men in 1 Day, Claims She’s Pregnant with First Baby

By: Walker
NEWS

Kim Zolciak Wants Kroy Biermann to Undergo Psych Evaluation, Claims He May Have CTE

By: Walker
#SuitUp Met Gala Dress Code Pays Homage To Black Style & Culture
FASHION / BEAUTY

#SuitUp: The 2025 Met Gala Dress Code Pays Homage to Black Style & Culture

By: Jasmine Franklin
NEWS

LaVar Ball Has Foot Amputated After ‘Serious Medical Issue’

By: Walker
NEWS

Alan Ritchson Calls His Childhood Classmate Matt Gaetz a ‘Motherf—er’: ‘We are Adversaries’

By: Walker
NEWS

Oh Really? Lady Gaga Finally Confirms a Sequel for Her Massive Hit with Beyoncé, ‘Telephone’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Blake Lively Labels Justin Baldoni a ‘Creep’ In Just-Revealed Text Messages + Ryan Reynolds’ Text Messages Amid ‘Attacks’ on Blake Lively Revealed In New Docs [Photos]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Tamera Mowry’s Husband, Adam Housley Voices Support for SNAP Benefit Reform ‘People Working The System’

By: Walker