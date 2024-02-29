Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Separate After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage | lovebscott.com

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are separating.

via: Page Six

Cartwright, 35, announced the split on her and Taylor’s podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” on Thursday.

“Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year,” she said in the last few minutes of the episode.

“Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

Following Cartwright’s revelation, there was a lot of speculation online as to whether the split was a publicity stunt for her and Taylor’s new show, “The Valley.”

However, their rep tells Page Six exclusively the breakup is “most definitely not PR related in any way.”

Cartwright did not divulge on her podcast what led to the separation after nearly five years of marriage, stating she “won’t get into too many details right now because this is still very hard to talk about.”

“I’m taking things one day at a time,” the reality star added. “I don’t know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz.”

Taylor, 44, and Cartwright tied the knot in her home state of Kentucky in June 2019 after dating for four years, most of which was documented on “Vanderpump Rules.”

The hit Bravo series, which Taylor starred in since Season 1, captured the couple’s highs and lows, including when the former bartender cheated on Cartwright with another cast member, Faith Stowers.

Insiders previously told Page Six that the show’s producers allegedly “forced” the former Hooters waitress to stay with Taylor.

It’s unclear what has led to the former couple’s separation, though, and their reps declined Page Six’s request for further comment.

Cartwright — who surprisingly seemed somewhat cheerful in her podcast episode — asked her listeners to “pray” for them and remained hopeful that “everything will be just fine. We’re good.”

Taylor, for his part, has not directly addressed the split on social media. It’s unknown if the pair plan to divorce.

Their new reality show, “The Valley,” premieres on Bravo on March 19.