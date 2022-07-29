Jason Momoa And Eiza Gonzalez Seemingly Confirm Rekindled Romance With Romantic Motorbike Ride

Jason Momoa and Eiza González are back on.

via: AceShowbiz

On Thursday afternoon, July 28, the 42-year-old hunk and the 32-year-old actress were photographed taking a cruise on his Harley Davidson in Malibu. In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, they looked cozy as the “Alita: Battle Angel” star wrapped her arms tightly around the “Game of Thrones” alum’s waist during the joyride.

Jason wore a light pink hoodie and khaki pants with pink helmet and black shoes. As for Eiza, she rocked a varsity jacket with yellow sleeves, black pants and white sneakers with a black helmet for safety.

Jason and Eiza were first romantically linked to each other shortly after he announced his separation from Lisa Bonet in January. At the time, it was said they had been dating quietly since February. “It’s nothing serious yet,” a source told PEOPLE during the early days of their relationship. “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on ‘Fast X’. He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place.”

However, just weeks later, it was reported that they had called it quits. “They’re just very different people,” a source told PEOPLE in June, while another insider claimed that the two are “hoping they might work it out.” The second source went on explaining, “They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public. They are in different life stages.”

Their motorbike ride comes weeks after it was reported that they might be giving their relationship another chance. On July 5, the pair sparked the reconciliation rumors as they were caught exiting the same two hotspots in London separately and only minutes apart. PEOPLE reported that they were inside the venues over the same period.