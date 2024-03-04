Jamie Foxx Promises to Address Health Scare During AAFCA Speech [Video] | lovebscott.com

Jamie Foxx was on top of his game Sunday in Los Angeles, as he was honored by the African American Film Critics Association with the Producers Award.

via: Page Six

The Oscar-winning actor, 56, beamed from ear to ear as he picked up the Producers Award at the star-studded ceremony.

The actor was also honored for his company Foxxhole Productions at a luncheon held at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Foxx looked dapper as ever in an all-black ensemble consisting of a Dolce & Gabbana sport coat atop a black turtleneck, and black slacks.

The award ceremony came nearly a year after Foxx was hospitalized following a mysterious “medical complication.”

The actor was filming his action-comedy “Back in Action” alongside Cameron Diaz at the time of the health scare.

He was hospitalized on April 11, 2023, with his daughter Corinne revealing the news of his health woes at the time.

After weeks of opposing reports regarding his health and hospitalization status, Foxx hopped on his Instagram page on May 3, 2023, to assure fans he was in the process of healing and thankful for their support.

During his speech, Jamie discussed how his whole view on life has changed for the better after what he went through. Of course, he’s referring to the health scare that sidelined him for most of 2023 — a mystery ailment that never quite got cleared up … but which he says has given him new perspective.

He was cracking jokes while addressing this, but at one point — he made a revelation … namely, that he was going to discuss the details of his hospitalization in due time. The only caveat, he says, is that he’s going to do it his way … meaning, with humor and comedy.

The way he talks about it here … it seems like Jamie wants to do this in a stand-up setting.