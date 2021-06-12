Jamie Foxx Caught Cozying Up To Mystery White Lady On Florida Vacation [Video]

Jamie Foxx was spotted living his best life at Florida pool getting intimate with a mystery woman.

via: AceShowbiz

Jamie Foxx appears to continue enjoying his life as a bachelor following his split from longtime girlfriend Katie Holmes. The Academy Award-winning actor has been spotted cozying up to a mystery lady during a vacation in Florida.

Videos surfaced on Friday, June 11 of the 53-year-old frolicking in the water with the bikini-clad brunette while waiting for their drinks to be served. The twosome was seen packing on the PDA while standing near the floating bar.

In one clip, Jamie’s alleged girlfriend embraced him and put her arms around his waist before showering him with kisses on his cheek. Another video showed the woman, who donned a leotard-print two piece and sunglasses, passing the drink to the “Annie” star.

Confirming that it was Jamie who was spotted during the vacation, a TikTok account which posted the second video wrote over it, “We served Jamie Fox (sic).”

The identity of the white brunette is currently unknown. Jamie himself has never confirmed he’s in a relationship since calling with quits with Katie, whom he secretly dated since 2013. He, however, has sparked dating rumors with multiple women.

Back in September 2020, he was photographed holding hands with an unidentified woman when they arrived at a fancy hotel in Los Angeles. The pair showed a little PDA as they unloaded a car. He was later seen on a dinner date in Beverly Hills with a different woman in October.

Jamie was previously also romantically linked to 27-year-old model Dana Caprio, comedian Natalie Friedman as well as his ex and baby mama Kristin Grannis. He additionally got flirty with Garcelle Beauvais when appearing on her podcast “Going to Bed with Garcelle” in September.

Let Jamie have his fun.