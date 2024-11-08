James Van Der Beek Reveals the 1st Symptoms of Colon Cancer That He Initially Dismissed

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

James Van Der Beek revealed on Nov. 3 that he’d been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer at age 46.

The former “Dawson’s Creek” star, 47, spoke with People about his decision to publicly share his diagnosis and what motivated him to get tested. Van Der Beek announced in a statement on Nov. 3 that he had been privately treated for colorectal cancer but is in “a good place and feeling strong.”

Van Der Beek told People he had been dealing with his health in secret but has “found it helpful and cathartic to share things publicly.”

The actor, who lives with his wife Kimberly and their six children on a ranch in Texas, said he decided to share his diagnosis of Stage 3 colorectal cancer because he “really wanted to raise awareness.”

Most colorectal cancer starts as growths called polyps in the colon or the rectum and can spread into the walls of those areas over time, according to the American Cancer Society.

Rates of colorectal cancer in people under 55 like Van Der Beek have been increasing by 1% to 2% a year since the mid-1990s, according to the American Cancer Society.

“I’d always associated cancer with age and with unhealthy, sedentary lifestyles,” Van Der Beek told People. “But I was in amazing cardiovascular shape. I tried to eat healthy — or as far as I knew it at the time.”

The actor shared that his first symptoms, like many colon cancer patients’, were changes to his bowel movements, which he noticed in the summer of 2023. He initially thought they were caused by drinking coffee, but the irregularities persisted.

“When I cut that out and it didn’t improve, I thought, ‘All right, I better get this checked out,'” he said.

Van Der Beek underwent a colonoscopy, which is when he learned he has cancer.

“Then the gastroenterologist said — in his most pleasant bedside manner — that it was cancer,” he said. “I think I went into shock.”

He did not share the treatments he’s undergone. Colorectal cancer can be treated with a regimen of drugs, surgery and chemotherapy, according to the American Cancer Society.

“The trickiest thing is there are so many unknowns with cancer,” Van Der Beek said. “You think, ‘How do I fix this? Is this healing me? Is this hurting me? Is this working? Is it coming back?’ As someone who likes answers, not knowing is one of the hardest things.”

He is trying to stay positive as he fights the illness.

“I’m very cautiously optimistic,” he said. “I’m in a place of healing, my energy levels are great. When I’ve been out of the woods completely for what feels like a responsible amount of time, I’ll circle back and let you know.

“I have a lot to live for,” he added.

