Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Boxing Match Rescheduled for Nov. 15 | lovebscott.com

The boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has a new date.

The two are now slated to enter the ring Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys and the fight will be livestreamed on Netflix, as originally scheduled.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), co-founded by Paul, made the announcement on Friday.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which oversees combat sports, confirmed the new date had been requested and approved.

Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of MVP, said the fight was rescheduled to a date “that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing to us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season.”

Nov. 15 falls on a Friday and the Cowboys will host the Houston Texas that following Monday. July 20, the original date for the fight, fell on a Saturday.

The news of the new date ended speculation about the fate of the postponed fight, with Texas officials having said Thursday the fight promoter had not yet requested a new date.

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly,” Tyson said. “…While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake is getting knocked out.”

The fight was postponed May 31 after the 57-year-old Tyson required medical attention after experiencing an ulcer flare-up.

A doctor on the governing board of the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) applauded the decision to postpone the fight until November. “…it indicates Mike Tyson is giving his GI health the respect it deserves,” said Lawrence Kosinski, a Chicago-area gastroenterologist and AGA govering board member, in an mail to USA TODAY Sports.

The fight between Tyson and Paul, 27, was announced March 7 to great fanfare – in addition to criticism Tyson was too old to fight and later speculation the fight was rigged.

Tickets officially went on sale May 16. Previously purchased tickets will be honored and those unable to attend the rescheduled date are eligible for a refund at their original point of purchase until July 8, according to MVP.

