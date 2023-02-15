Jaden Smith Announces Video for “Still in Love” With Tearful Clip to Fans [Video]

Jaden Smith has broken down in tears while declaring his love for his fans in a new social media post.

via: HotNewHipHop

Jaden Smith has been rather lowkey in recent times. The son of Will and Jada Smith hasn’t dropped much music over the past few years. In 2021, he dropped off CTV3: Day Tripper’s Edition which he appears to be pushing. Though he dropped a few singles since then, he hit the road with Justin Bieber on the Justice tour but for the most part, it appears that his efforts have been focused on film and television endeavors.

Smith’s landed some prominent roles in recent times, largely connected to Kid Cudi. He appeared in the documentary, A Man Named Cudi. Later on, he did voiceover work in Netflix’s Entergalactic as BMX star Jordan. Then, he landed a role in the remake of Disney’s Proud Family. Whether he makes a full pivot towards television hasn’t been made clear but it doesn’t seem like he’s willing to slow down any of his other ventures in the near future, including music.

Jaden Smith hit the ‘Gram this week but his latest post appeared to alarm fans. As “Cabin Fever from the Hill” played in the background, Smith shed tears as he stands on what appeared to be a ranch. “I Love My Fans I Love Our Journeys This Family is Our Fortress,” he wrote in the caption the short video on his Instagram page. “I Should write something about emotions and how they’re okay or whatever but honestly I just found this video in my phone. Still In Love Video In My Bio,” he added.

Though it seemed to be a promotional post for his latest video off of CTV3: Day Tripper’s Edition, fans expressed their concern and showed their support for him in the comment section of the post. One fan pointed out how Jaden’s post and the reactions that followed highlight the stigmas surrounding showing emotion, especially among men. Many applauded Smith for showing his emotions on a public platform. Check out the music video for CTV3: Day Tripper’s Edition “Still In Love” below and sound off with your thoughts on Jaden Smith’s recent Instagram post in the comment section.