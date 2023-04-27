  1. Home
Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks Out Amid 'Red Table Talk' Cancelation, Says the Show Is Looking 'for a New Home'

April 27, 2023 2:53 PM PST

Jada Pinkett Smith is thanking fans for their support after it was announced that ‘Red Table Talk’ has been canceled along with the rest of Facebook Watch’s original programming.

In a statement, she thanks Facebook for a ‘beautiful partnership’ and says the show is ‘in talks’ of finding a new home.

See her full statement below.

