Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks Out Amid 'Red Table Talk' Cancelation, Says the Show Is Looking 'for a New Home'

Jada Pinkett Smith is thanking fans for their support after it was announced that ‘Red Table Talk’ has been canceled along with the rest of Facebook Watch’s original programming.

In a statement, she thanks Facebook for a ‘beautiful partnership’ and says the show is ‘in talks’ of finding a new home.

See her full statement below.

We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come. We at @RedTableTalk are in talks of finding a new home and we’ll see you soon ?? — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) April 27, 2023