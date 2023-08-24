Jacquees Claims He's Still Blocked by Ella Mai Over "Trip" Remix Situation [Video]

Jacquees says Ella Mai still hasn’t forgiven him for covering her 2018 R&B smash “Trip”.

via: Complex

Jacquees said on The Baller Alert Show at the 33-minute mark that Ella Mai still has him blocked on Instagram and Twitter, which likely stems from the fallout over his “Trip” remix. The singer claims he and Mai spoke at the Roc Nation Brunch in early February.

“That’s the first time she said hey to me in, like, years. … I’m still blocked on Instagram and Twitter,” he told the hosts.

Jacquees was forced to remove his “Trip” remix from SoundCloud and YouTube in 2018 after receiving a cease and desist. Mustard clarified in a statement that Ella Mai had nothing to do with the removal of the song and his label 10 Summers got involved for their artist.

“Our artists don’t send cease and desists, we do. When you monetize content you don’t own you are stealing and no one steals from 10 Summers,” the statement read. “Ella had no say in the matter and any platform reporting any differently is spreading falsities.”

Jacquees discussed the matter in a 2018 appearance on The Breakfast Club, explaining that the director, who shot the visuals for the “Trip” remix, posted the video on his YouTube, leading 10 Summers to believe there was an attempt to “monetize off the record.”

Jacquees admitted there are no hard feelings toward Mustard or Ella Mai, whom he considered to still be a friend, despite what happened between them. “We still friends,” he said at the time. “I ain’t gonna say ‘was’ because I’m a real n***a. That’s still my dog.”

The singer revealed at the time that he and Ella Mai had not spoken since the incident.