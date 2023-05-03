Jackson Mahomes Arrested, Charged with Aggravated Sexual Battery

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested in Johnson County, Kansas, Wednesday morning.

via: Kansas City Star

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mahomes about 7 a.m. and booked him into the jail at 7:42 a.m., according to the booking report. He was being held on a $100,000 bond.

The case listed in the booking report was not yet available from the Johnson County District Court. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Police previously confirmed they were investigating a Feb. 25 incident involving Mahomes at an Overland Park restaurant near West 151st Street and Metcalf Avenue where Mahomes was accused of assaulting a waiter and the owner of the business.

In separate incidents, Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, allegedly shoved a 19-year-old male waiter more than once and then forcibly kissed the 40-year-old female owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge, 6995 W. 151st St.

Police said they were reviewing the establishment’s surveillance video recordings from that night as part of their investigation, restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn previously told The Star.

An attorney for Mahomes previously contended that he did nothing wrong. The Star was not immediately able to reach the attorney Wednesday morning.

“Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter,” Brandan Davies, Mahomes’ attorney, said in a statement in early March.

Vaughn and the waiter both relayed their experiences with Mahomes in interviews with The Star in early March.

The waiter, who in previous conversations with The Star asked not to be named, said that night, Mahomes came into the restaurant with a group of about five friends.

Mahomes, who is a social media influencer, and his entourage went into the restaurant’s basement office, then wouldn’t let waiter in when he tried to go inside to get his water bottle, he said. Mahomes then pushed him and told him to get out, the waiter alleged.

Shortly after, Vaughn said Mahomes asked to speak with her privately about the shoving incident. Once in her office, Mahomes allegedly grabbed Vaughn’s neck with enough force that it left a faint bruise that was evident in a photograph she later provided The Star.

Vaughn also provided The Star with a video that she said showed Mahomes grabbing her by the throat and kissing her at least twice in her office a little after 10 p.m.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” she said, calling the advances unwelcome and shocking, adding that she thought he was intoxicated.