Jackie Chan Confirms ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in Development

According to Jackie Chan himself, ‘Rush Hour 4’ is in the works.

via Complex:

The iconic action star shared the news during an appearance at this week’s Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. According to Variety, Chan spoke to fans about his decades-long film career, which included starring roles in classic films like Twin Dragons (1992), Drunken Master II (1994), Rumble in the Bronx (1995), and Rush Hour, the 1998 buddy action comedy co-starring Chris Tucker.

The latter project has become one of Chan’s most popular films, as it secured multiple awards, opened at No. 1 at the domestic box office, and grossed more than $244 million worldwide. Though Rush Hour is now considered a beloved classic, Chan admits he was surprised by its commercial and critical success.

“I got a phone call. [Director] Brett Ratner and Chris Tucker call me from New York. They’re crazy. We were $70 million in the first weekend,” Chan recalled. “For me, I don’t know how to count.”

He then told fans that another sequel was in the works.

“We’re talking about Rush Hour 4 right now,” he added.

Chan didn’t confirm any more details about the long-awaited sequel, including Tucker and Ratner’s involvement. The former teased a fourth installment back in 2018, suggesting he and Chan would reprise their roles as Detective James Carter and Detective Inspector Lee, respectively.

“It’s happening,” Tucker said on ESPN’s The Plug podcast. “This is gonna be the rush of all rushes. Jackie is ready and we want to do this so that people don’t ever forget it.”

Chans’ team squashed the sequel rumors in 2019, stating the reports about Rush Hour 4 were “false.”

If we’re being honest, most of the humor that made the ‘Rush Hour’ franchise work is cancel-worthy today. Is a sanitized ‘Rush Hour’ even worth it?