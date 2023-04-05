Jack Harlow to Give Video Deposition in Nightclub Murder Lawsuit Trial

Jack Harlow has been ordered to give a deposition about a 2021 murder in a Louisville nightclub involving his former DJ, Ronnie O’Bannon.

via: Rolling Stone

Ronnie O’Bannon, also known as Ronnie Luciano, was charged with murder following the shooting death of bartender Kasmira Nash at a Louisville nightclub hosting a pre-Kentucky Derby party attended by Harlow.

While O’Bannon’s trial is scheduled to begin later this year, lawsuits against the rapper in connection to the incident will also go before a judge, and the Courier Journal reports that Harlow — who was reportedly in the nightclub at the time of the shooting — will sit down for a video deposition in his native Louisville in August.

Harlow, his security team, and his associates at the club face multiple lawsuits stemming from the incident, including one filed by Nash’s family that claims the rapper and his crew were allowed to bypass security when entering the venue, which allowed O’Bannon to bring a firearm inside. The Courier Journal adds that the three lawsuits against Harlow and company will be merged into one case that will go before a circuit court judge.

O’Bannon was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence after he allegedly shot Nash, a bartender at the Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge, around 1:30 a.m. on May 1, 2021; O’Bannon, who pleaded not guilty and is currently on house arrest, claimed that Nash attacked him with a champagne bottle.

Following the incident, Harlow canceled his appearance at the Kentucky Derby but returned to the horse race the following year to deliver the ceremonial “Rider’s Up” duties.

Representatives for Harlow did not respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment at press time. Following the incident, Harlow said in May 2021, “My heart is broken by the events that occurred over Derby weekend. My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death. Nothing can reverse what happened. Too many lives have been changed forever. My life will remain committed to making Louisville a better place.”