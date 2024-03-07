Ja Rule Does the Opposite of 50 Cent and Sends Diddy Supportive Message Amid Assault Lawsuits: 'I Wish Him Luck' | lovebscott.com

Ja Rule spoke with Piers Morgan about not being admitted to Britain for a set of shows. But his comments about Diddy are grabbing the culture’s attention.

via: Complex

Taking a page out of Floyd Mayweather’s book, Ja Rule extended public support to Diddy amid his numerous sexual assault lawsuits.

The former Murder Inc. rapper was a guest on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where, early in the chat, he tried his hardest to dodge questions about 50 Cent. But unlike the G-Unit frontman, Rule gave words of encouragement to Diddy.

“It’s another Black man in this industry going through some unfortunate circumstances,” he said around the 18-minute mark of the interview above. “I wish him luck with everything he’s going through — and if there’s victims in this. I can’t speak on things that I don’t know about, Piers … but I wish everybody love.”

When asked about whether the lawsuit signals “a moment of reckoning” in hip-hop, Rule remained neutral on the topic. “It’s a very unfortunate thing for the victims of these situations, and for the people who are also being accused of these situations. I believe in justice and I believe in the punishment fitting the crime,” he said.

“And if people get convicted of the things these people are saying then they should be put in jail. But I also believe, on the flipside, if people are lying about these things they should also be taken to court, tried and be put in prison as well,” Rule added.

Fifty, Rule’s long-time rival, has both condemned and mocked Diddy for months about the allegations that surround him. The rapper and media mogul is even developing a documentary project about the accusations against Diddy, with proceeds going towards sexual assault victims.

Last month, Fif went after Mayweather, his former friend, for excusing Diddy’s alleged behavior on The Pivot Podcast. “Mistakes happen. And I can’t say if it is or if it’s not a mistake, but things happen in life. And P. Diddy business is P. Diddy business,” the retired professional boxer said. “It’s not my job or anyone else’s job to go on the internet and stomp him and kick a man when he’s down. My take on it is it’s not my business. I don’t think it’s right at all and I don’t condone it.”

But Fifty took the discussion as a shot at him and addressed Mayweather on Instagram. “They didn’t even ask him about this, Champ is you stupid or is you dumb?” the Queens native wrote. “Get me the fuck out ya head, you sound like a hater. DIDDY DO IT ? COMING soon.”