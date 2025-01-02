Ja Rule Declares Being ‘Petty’ as His New Year’s Resolution

BY: Walker Published 9 mins ago

Ja Rule has a message for Hip-Hop and the rest of the world.

Ja has started 2025 with a bold declaration, sharing a cheeky New Year’s resolution that has fans buzzing.

The rapper took to social media to announce, “My New Year resolution is to be PETTY…”

My new year resolution is to be PETTY… ?? — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 29, 2024

The statement quickly sparked reactions, including one commenter suggesting he should “grow up.” Ja, never one to back down, fired back with humor, saying, “I’m technically 12. I can be as petty as I want,” referencing his February 29 Leap Day birthday.

The exchange took another turn when a follower brought up long-standing claims by 50 Cent, who once boasted about buying out concert tickets to sabotage Ja’s show. Ja dismissed the rumor, retorting, “You believe this dumb nonsense? Like I said before, I’ve got 10k for ANYONE who can produce footage, photos, or even tell me what city or venue this supposedly happened in. @50cent is a fat f***ing LIAR.”

50 Cent reignited the controversy during a recent interview with Big Boy, reaffirming the story.

“I did [buy Ja Rule’s tickets]. They were cheap. The tickets were very affordable—on StubHub. I bought the first four rows,” he said, laughing. He added, “I just wanted him to feel like he had to reach the people sitting four or five rows back. It wasn’t a big deal. I’ve spent more on less meaningful things. Watching those empty seats reserved for someone else? That was fun.”

This isn’t the first time Ja has refuted the tale. In 2019, after 50 Cent claimed to have purchased 200 tickets to leave seats vacant, Ja labeled the story a fabrication.

“This [clown face emoji] 50 Cent is a pathological LIAR,” he wrote on social media. “I’ll cash app 10 bands to ANYBODY with pics or footage of this supposed show. Y’all believe anything goofy they tell you.”

Speaking to HipHopDX about the rumors, Ja further mocked the notion. “Everything is on video nowadays. Come on, man. Stop with the foolery!”

He added, “Even if it were true, all you did was put money in my pocket. What do you think the promoter would do? Leave it empty? Nah, they’d let people in for free or sell those seats again!”

Ja Rule’s playful energy and refusal to let the feud die down show that, even after decades in the spotlight, he’s not shying away from stirring the pot. Fans can only wonder what level of pettiness he’ll bring next.

