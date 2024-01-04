Ja Rule Claps Back at Doubters After Announcing New Label Deal 'Potentially Worth $100 Million'

Ja Rule announced that he has a new deal that could be worth $100 million — but people aren’t buying it.

via Complex:

The former Murder Inc artist announced on X that his “new label deal potentially worth a hundred mill,” embracing “the love” from his fans while telling his “haters” to “SMD.”

Rule appeared to be responding to the reaction on social media, which wasn’t great.

In a series of tweets, “The “Put It On Me” rapper took aim at “goofies” for not congratulating him, and called out “asshole fans that go at ppl head for talking bad on my name.”

“Here’s what’s [sic] needed to be understood for 24,” Rule said in one X post. “HATE is for suckers and dick riding is NOT a form of transportation lmao it’s getting you nowhere… Stop being goofy and get money!!! That’s what Ja thinks.”

Adding that he was “tired of being the bigger man” and introducing his followers to the new side of himself, “Petty Murphy,” Rule also flexed his Sunrise Tour with Keri Hilson, Mya and Lloyd, which begins in Europe this March. Rule shared footage from one of his performances with an X user who doubted that he still has a fanbase.

While one fan stood by Rule, posting that people “know damn well he made every fucking hit you grew up listening to,” another told the rapper “to stop the [cap],” also tagging 50 Cent.

“You dick riding goofy what you tagging that rat for,” Rule replied.

The 47-year-old hasn’t specified the terms of his alleged deal, but earlier this week, he announced that he’s “in album mode,” over a decade after releasing his seventh album, Pain Is Love 2.

Potential is doing a LOT of heavy lifting here. We wish Ja the best.