J. Balvin Responds To Backlash Over Winning Afro-Latino Artist Of The Year Award Even Though He’s Not Black [Photos]

The 2021 African Entertainment Awards USA were held this weekend and the proceeds generated some attention this year thanks to J Balvin picking up the award for Afro-Latino Artist Of The Year. The situation quickly gained some traction online and became a trending topic on Twitter as may wondered why Balvin was chosen to receive the honor, given that the Medellín, Colombia native is not Afro-Latino.

Even though he’s not Black, J. Balvin was given the 2021 Afro-Latino artist of the year award. He’s a native of Medellín, Colombia. The “In Da Getto” rapper responded to his backlash after getting the recognition. He wrote the message in Spanish, and in English, it says,

“I am not Afro-Latino, but thank you for giving me a place in the contribution of Afrobeat music and entertainment,” The Jasmine Brand reports. Take a look:

Social media reactions:

J Balvin was walking black woman on leashes in a music video this year and then just won the Afro Latino award?! — META SNACKS (@MetaSnacks) December 27, 2021

gonna need the african entertainment awards to gatekeep blackness a lil more coz how tf they gave j balvin white as shit ass a afrolatino artist of the year award. sech and ozuna are right there??? and are actually black???? — not his peace, hispanic (@bad_dominicana) December 27, 2021

what gets me is that they're not even limited by genres like Latin Urban, they could have in theory nominated any Black Latin American person of any genre and somehow they all got passed over for J Balvin, BB and "Nacho" whoever tf that is — maché ???? (@macheteada) December 27, 2021

AEA released a statement and said, this category is,”for the people who have contributed to the African culture [and] not based on your race [but] based on your contribution to the African culture.” He added,

“Our category is not based on color. It’s based on again, the contribution from these artists who are contributing to the African culture. Yes, you can be black-Latino and be nominated. Just like you can be white-Latino and be nominated. Just like we have black and white Africans. You know, that’s how we see it.”

Ultimately, the African Entertainment Awards renamed the category the Best Latin Artist award.

Some have pointed out that this award follows Balvin’s recent video for “Perra,” in which he walks dog-eared Black women around on leashes. Balvin issued an apology at the time, saying, “I want to say sorry to whomever felt offended, especially to the Black community. That’s not who I am. I’m about tolerance, love, and inclusivity.”