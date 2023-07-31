Iyanla Vanzant’s Reveals Youngest Daughter Nisa Has Died

Iyanla Vanzant is mourning the death of her youngest daughter, Nisa, who recently died.

via: MadameNoire

On July 30, Vanzant posted the devastating news to her Instagram. The 69-year-old matriarch shared a photo of Nisa’s birth and death years with an illuminated white candle on the social media platform. Her beloved daughter was in her late 40s.

“It is with great sorrow that we announce the transition of Nisa Vanzant, the youngest daughter of our Beloved Iyanla Vanzant. We are asking for your prayers. Please respect the privacy of her and her family at this time. Thank you.”

No details have been shared on Nisa’s cause of death. Fans and supporters offered Iyanla their condolences in the comments section.

“Oh, Queen Mother @iyanlavanzant, Please receive my deepest love and support in such a time as this. We Love You, and we’re here,” Author Megan McGlover penned.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s mom, Adrienne, wrote, “Sincere condolences to the entire family.”

Actress Erika Alexander also shared condolences, writing, “My goodness. @iyanlavanzant , I love you. I’m so sorry to hear this. Please let me know if I could be of any assistance. Xo. e.e”

The Brooklyn native, who is also an initiated priestess of Obatala in the Lucumi tradition, recently appeared in the borough to bless a captivated audience with her appearance ahead of the tragic loss of her daughter. She shared the stage with Leon Lacey, Yolanda Adams, A.R. Bernard and Donald Lawrence.

“Last night was simply amazing! @iamleonlacey @yolandaadams @donaldlawrence @therealarbernard @darwinhobbs Stylist @themichelelopez Makeup @geishaboii,” she wrote July 29 on Instagram.

Iyanla tragically lost another daughter, Gemmia, 34, on Christmas Day 2003 after a battle with colon cancer. The devastating loss left the spiritual guru depressed. After losing everything and going through a divorce, the 69-year-old Brooklyn native re-emerged as a best-selling author of Peace from Broken Pieces.

Iyanla has a surviving son, Damon, 53.

Our prayers go out to Iyanla and her family at this time.