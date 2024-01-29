Issa Rae Says Studio Cancellations of Black Shows Have Her Considering the Indie Route: “You’re Seeing Very Clearly Our Stories Are Less of a Priority” | lovebscott.com

Actress and writer Issa Rae has voiced concern about how many television series featuring black stories are being cancelled.

via: Complex

Following the cancellation of her comedy-drama Rap Sh!t on Max, Rae spoke to fashion, beauty and lifestyle publication Net-A-Porter about Black television projects being disregarded. Although Rae’s first television show, Insecure, was an HBO hit during its 2016 to 2021 run, Rap Sh!t in addition to Rae’s reality television show, Sweet Life: Los Angeles, were both canceled. Also canceled since the beginning of the 2020s was the Rae-produced A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Wonder Years, Grand Crew, South Side, and Lovecraft Country, which lasted one season.

“It’s already happening,” she told the publication. “You’re seeing so many Black shows get cancelled, you’re seeing so many executives – especially on the DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] side – get canned. You’re seeing very clearly now that our stories are less of a priority.”

Rae also hinted toward an independent future, growing her already stacked portfolio of a media company, coffee shop chain, hair care line, and prosecco brand.

“I am pessimistic, because there’s no one holding anybody accountable – and I can, sure, but also at what cost? I can’t force you to make my stuff. It’s made me take more steps to try to be independent down the line if I have to.”

Apart from her business endeavors, Rae’s also an accomplished movie star, having prominent roles in 2023 films Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Barbie, and American Fiction, which have all received Academy Awards nominations.