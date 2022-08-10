Irv Gotti Says Fat Joe Is No Longer His Friend After Rapper Criticized Him for Speaking on Ashanti Relationship

Fat Joe and Irv Gotti are not friends — according to Irv.

During a recent interview on Houston’s 97.9 The Box, the Murder Inc. co-founder was asked about Joe’s criticism of Irv’s Drink Champs appearance. Joe specifically took issue with Irv’s comments about his relationship with Ashanti, whom Irv allegedly dated 20 years ago.

“I feel like [Fat Joe] fooled me. He’s not my friend. I was fooled, but in life you get fooled,” Irv told the hosts, before one of his team members seemingly tries to steer away from the topic. “Forget Joe ’cause they don’t want me to talk about Joe,. So I won’t talk about Joe, I’ll talk about life. And In life, everyone goes through friends. People who you thought were your friends—I’m not talking about Joe. Let me talk. In life, I’ve had countless friends come and go, but, you know what remains consistent and why I get through all of this? My family, ’cause I don’t really need friends … I’m more than content going home and spending time with my mom. Like, I’m a weird dude like that.”

Irv went on to say that his mother always urged him to play with his siblings, rather than other kids, as she believed it was safer. He said he’s always had that mentality, but has learned to “accept people and embrace” certain people as though they were his blood.

“People may be jealous of you, on the low,” he continued. “I just signed a deal for $300 million. I know certain people who are friends—so-called friends—they may be mad at that … And that’s cool. We don’t need to be friends anymore. I don’t need any new friends or old friends who pretended to be my friend. They revealed themselves.”

During his Drink Champs sit-down, Irv recalled an alleged sexual encounter with Ashanti, and how it inspired her hit song, “Happy.” He went on to claim he doesn’t “miss” the relationship, suggesting Ashanti wasn’t the most “banging” girl he’s dated.

Joe caught wind of the interview, and referred to Irv as a “sucker” for speaking on his relationship with Ashanti’s after two decades. Joe also took aim at Murder Inc. rapper Ja Rule for failing to defend Ashanti during the sit-down

“Irv Gotti a sucker, man. He a sucker,” Fat Joe said in an Instagram video. “Y’all can @ Irv Gotti, Ja, whatever the fuck you want. Whatever Irv has with Ashanti is 20 years old, right. I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him. But when you keep ranting about somebody 20 years later, it felt like he’s not over the young lady, right.”

He continued: “… To go to Drink Champs and to keep calling her a bitch, keep disrespecting … Um, guys, I’m not gonna be the guy to ‘stand up for Ashanti, the brother that’ … Ja Rule was standing right next to him. And so I’m not gonna be that guy. But, I’m not telling stories about a girl I was with 20 years ago. In fact, I hope you die. Fuck you, bitch. Leave me alone, right. So, when you doing this, it looks like you caught up, you ain’t get over the shit.”

Ja responded to Joe’s criticism via Twitter, insisting he’s always had Ashanti’s back.

“STOP saying I didn’t defend sis and all women when I clearly told Gotti stop calling Ashanti/women the B word same way I told Joe at Verzuz,” Ja commented on an Instagram post about the drama. “Watch the interview before you talk shit… NOW LEAVE ME TF OUT THESE GROWN FOLKS BUSINESS… ??.”

Ashanti has yet to address the situation.

We’re pretty sure Fat Joe doesn’t care. Hear Irv’s comments below.

