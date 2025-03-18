iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025 Winners: Complete List

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Who’s taking home an iHeartRadio Music Award this year?

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards are going down at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and airing on Fox with host LL Cool J, and some of the biggest stars in music were honored.

Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen led the nominations with 10 each, followed by Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Sabrina Carpenter, each of whom earned nine nods.

Elsewhere in the program Lady Gaga received the 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award. Mariah Carey was also honored with the 2025 iHeartRadio Icon Award. Outside of her nominations for the evening, Swift’s The Eras Tour was named Tour of the Century (and celebrated by airing an exclusive performance from the record-setting tour). Lastly, Nelly received the iHeartRadio Landmark Award.

Continue below for the full winners list.

Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Jelly Roll

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Teddy Swims

Album of the Year

Hit Me Hard And Soft — Billie Eilish

Album of the Year (Pop)

The Tortured Poets Department — Taylor Swift

Album of the Year (Hip-Hop)

We Don’t Trust You — Future & Metro Boomin

Album of the Year (Country)

F-1 Trillion — Post Malone

Album of the Year (Alternative)

Clancy — Twenty One Pilots

Album of the Year (Rock)

From Zero — Linkin Park

Album of the Year (R&B)

Coming Home — Usher

Album of the Year (Dance)

Brat — Charli XCX

Album of the Year (Latin/Urban Album of the year)

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran — Shakira

Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey

“Agora Hills”- Doja Cat

“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Greedy”- Tate McRae

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“Lose Control” – Teddy Swims

“Lovin on Me” – Jack Harlow

“Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar

“Too Sweet” – Hozier

Best Collaboration

“Die With a Smile” – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

“Miles on It” – Kane Brown and Marshmello

Producer of the Year

Julian Bunetta

Jack Antonoff

Evan Blair

Mustard

Dan Nigro

Songwriter of the Year

Josh Coleman

ERNEST

Ashley Gorley

Amy Allen

Justin Tranter

Pop Song of the Year

“Agora Hills” – Doja Cat

“Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Greedy” – Tate McRae

“Too Sweet” – Hozier

Pop Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Best New Artist (Pop)

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Country Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

“Cowgirls” – Morgan Wallen featuring ERNEST

“I Am Not Okay” – Jelly Roll

“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“World on Fire”- Nate Smith

Country Artist of the Year

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country)

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

George Birge

Shaboozey

Tucker Wetmore

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

“Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

“Lovin on Me” – Jack Harlow

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Rich Baby Daddy”- Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

“TGIF” – GloRilla

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Drake

Future

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)

310Babii

BigXthaPlug

BossMan Dlow

Cash Cobain

Jordan Adetunji

R&B Song of the Year

“ICU” – Coco Jones

“Made for Me” – Muni Long

“Sensational” – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

“Water” – Tyla

“WY@”- Brent Faiyaz



R&B Artist of the Year

Chris Brown

Muni Long

SZA

Usher

Victoria Monét

Best New Artist (R&B)

4Batz

Ambré

Inayah

Josh X

Maeta

Alternative Song of the Year

“Dilemma” – Green Day

“Landmines” – Sum 41

“Neon Pill” – Cage The Elephant

“The Emptiness Machine” – Linkin Park

“Too Sweet” – Hozier

Alternative Artist of the Year

Cage The Elephant

Green Day

Linkin Park

Sum 41

Twenty One Pilots

Best New Artist (Alt and Rock)

Djo

Fontaines D.C.

Good Neighbours

Myles Smith

The Last Dinner Party

Rock Song of the Year

“A Symptom of Being Human” – Shinedown

“All My Life” – Falling In Reverse and Jelly Roll

“Dark Matter” – Pearl Jam

“Screaming Suicide” – Metallica

“The Emptiness Machine” – Linkin Park

Rock Artist of the Year

Green Day

Linkin Park

Metallica

Pearl Jam

Shinedown

Dance Song of the Year

“360” – Charli xcx

“Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)” – Bebe Rexha

“I Don’t Wanna Wait” – David Guetta and OneRepublic

“Make You Mine” – Madison Beer

“Water” – Tyla X Marshmello

Dance Artist of the Year

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Dua Lipa

Kylie Minogue

Tiësto

Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year

“Brickell” – FEID X Yandel

“LA FALDA” – Myke Towers

“Perro Negro”- Bad Bunny featuring FEID

“Qlona” – Karol G featuring Peso Pluma

“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”- Karol G

Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

FEID

Karol G

Myke Towers

Shakira

Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban)

Christian Alicea

Cris MJ

Ela Taubert

FloyyMenor

Kapo

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

“Alch Si” – Grupo Frontera and Carin León

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

Éxodo — Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Grupo Frontera

Intocable

Los Ángeles Azules

Peso Pluma

Xavi

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)

Chino Pacas

Iván Cornejo

Luis R. Conriquez

Tito Double P

Xavi

K-pop Artist of the Year

aespa

ATEEZ

ENHYPEN

Jimin

Lisa

K-pop Song of the Year

“Chk Chk Boom” – Stray Kids

“Magnetic”- ILLIT

“Supernova” – aespa

“Who”- Jimin

“XO (Only If You Say Yes)”- ENHYPEN

Best New Artist (K-pop)

BABYMONSTER

BADVILLAIN

ILLIT

NCT WISH

TWS

Breakthrough Artists of the Year

Gracie Abrams

World Artist of the Year

Burna Boy

Central Cee

Tems

Tyla

YG Marley

Favorite Soundtrack

(fan-voted category)

Back to Black

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Bob Marley: One Love

Challengers

Deadpool & Wolverine

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Emilia Pérez

The Book of Clarence

Twisters

Wicked

Favorite Broadway Debut

(fan-voted category)

Adam Lambert – Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Ariana Madix – Chicago

Barbie Ferreira – Cult of Love

Charli D’Amelio – & Juliet

Grant Gustin – Water for Elephants

Kit Connor – Romeo + Juliet

Lola Tung – Hadestown

Nicole Scherzinger – Sunset Blvd

Rachel Zegler – Romeo + Juliet

Robert Downey Jr. – McNeal

Sebastián Yatra – Chicago

Shailene Woodley – Cult of Love

Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge

(fan-voted category)

“GGUM” – Yeonjun (TXT)

“MAESTRO” – Seventeen

“Magnetic” – ILLIT

“Smart” – LE SSERAFIM

“Sticky”- Kiss of Life

“Supernova” – aespa

“Touch” – KATSEYE

“UP” – Karina (aespa)

“WORK” – ATEEZ

“XO (Only If You Say Yes)” – ENHYPEN

Favorite Surprise Guest

(fan-voted category)

Charli xcx bringing out Lorde

Coldplay bringing out Selena Gomez

Future & Metro Boomin bringing out Travis Scott

GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion bringing out Cardi B

Jennifer Hudson bringing out Cher

Kendrick Lamar bringing out Ken & Friends

Luke Combs bringing out the “Twisters” Cast

Morgan Wallen bringing out Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes

Niall Horan bringing out Shawn Mendes

Olivia Rodrigo bringing out Chappell Roan

Peso Pluma bringing out Becky G

Taylor Swift bringing out Travis Kelce

Favorite Tour Tradition

(fan-voted category)

Benson Boone – Backflips

Chappell Roan – Teaching “HOT TO GO” dance

Charli xcx + Troye Sivan – “Apple” Girl (dance)

Morgan Wallen – Walk out song

Niall Horan – Heaven pose

Nicki Minaj – Fans sing

Olivia Rodrigo – Encore tank

Sabrina Carpenter- “Juno” position

Tate McRae – Soundcheck covers

Taylor Swift – “22” Hat

Taylor Swift – Surprise songs

Usher – Feeding cherries

Best Lyrics

(fan-voted category)

“Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone

“Birds Of A Feather” – Billie Eilish

“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter

“Exes” – Tate McRae

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

“Good Luck, Babe!”- Chappell Roan

“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“I Love You, I’m Sorry” – Gracie Abrams

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Saturn” – SZA

“We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” – Ariana Grande

“Who”- Jimin

Best Music Video

(fan-voted category)

“APT.” – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars

“Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone

“Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

“Houdini” – Dua Lipa

“Houdini” – Eminem

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“LUNA” – ATL Jacob X FEID

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Please Please Please” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Rockstar” – Lisa

Favorite Tour Style

(fan-voted category)

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Midwest Princess

Charli xcx and Troye Sivan – Sweat

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion – Hot Girl Summer Tour

Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2 Tour

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Tate McRae – Think Later

Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour

Usher – Usher: Past Present Future

Favorite Tour Photographer

(fan-voted category)

Adam Degross – Post Malone

Alfredo Flores – Sabrina Carpenter

Baeth – Tate McRae

Christian Tierney – Niall Horan

David Bergman – Luke Combs

Henry Hwu – Billie Eilish

Lucienne Nghiem – Chappell Roan

Miles Leavitt – Olivia Rodrigo

Pooneh Ghana – Noah Kahan

RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND – Travis Scott

Sanjay Parikh – Shinedown

Yasi – Kacey Musgraves

Favorite On Screen

(fan-voted category)

Are You Sure?! (Jimin and Jungkook)

Child Star (Demi Lovato)

Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John)

Gaga Chromatica Ball (Lady Gaga)

I Am: Céline Dion (Céline Dion)

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country (Lainey Wilson)

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words (Megan Thee Stallion)

Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour (Olivia Rodrigo)

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE (KATSEYE)

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Bruce Springsteen)

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) (Taylor Swift)

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (Bon Jovi)