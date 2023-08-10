Iggy Azalea’s Full Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Made Public: ‘I Would Not Write to You on Behalf of an Abuser’

Iggy Azalea was surprised her letter in defense of Tory Lanez was read to the court during his sentencing hearing earlier this week — and she’ll probably be even more surprised to learn the full three-page letter has been made public.

In the letter, Iggy name drops Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez — among others — to establish herself as a successful musician and someone who can speak to Tory’s character.

Take a look at the full letter below:

Here is Iggy Azalea's full letter to Tory Lanez's sentencing judge. I have the other 75 letters written for Lanez's sentencing and will be live on YouTube at 12 pm PST / 3 pm EST to discuss: https://t.co/d2PD3TPsxx pic.twitter.com/9gmhcoDErL — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 10, 2023