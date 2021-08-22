Iggy Azalea Slams Gossip That She Is Dating Tristan Thompson [Photos]

Iggy Azalea took to Twitter Sunday to deny a rumor that she was involved with Tristan Thompson, adding she has never even met him in her life.

Popular Youtuber TASHA K recently suggested that the Australian rapper and Tristan Thompson are hooking up, but Iggy Azalea is having none of it.

The YouTube star and self proclaimed Queen of Exclusive Celebrity News — who has over 900k Youtube followers — mentioned the potential romance in one of her videos when she said, “Does (Khloe) know that Tristan and Miss Iggy are f******?”.

Though it is unclear why the famous blogger seemed to believe that, or if she was simply stirring up gossip, it was enough to set Azalea off into a frustrated social media vent session, which included referring to Tasha as “Some wierd [sic] middle aged women with a web cam”.

The “Black Widow” singer firmly shut down the rumors on her Twitter account on Sunday, writing “Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I’ve literally never met a DAY in my life…. Like…. Y’all are really that bored?!?!”

She later followed it up with the puzzled comment, “Literally have never even been in the same building as that man. I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON”.

Another of her tweets referred to the gossip as “baseless lies”. She explained that it’s not just an innocent rumors, that she is a “real person” with a private life that is regularly “disrupted by bull***t” like the sorts of comments made my the popular Youtuber.

Despite her attempts to clear up rumors, the “Fancy” rapper faced backlash in her replies. She responded to the criticism immediately, and seemed to imply that the reason she is so upset is that these rumors could affect a private relationship.

“At the end of the day, none of you online know my personal life or who I have privately questioning a rumor like that,” the Aussie artist tweeted. “So let someone lie on YOUR p***y if you like. But I don’t f**k with letting lies live that effect my real life.”

Azalea wasn’t the only one who took to Twitter to comment on “gossipers”. Tristan Thompson also seemed to diss the rumor mill — though it is unclear which gossip he is referring to — tweeting out, “Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person’s dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore.”

This doesn’t come long after OK! reported that Thompson’s ex Khloe Kardashian appeared to shut down rumors of reconciliation for the former lovebirds who share 3-year-old daughter, True.

Iggy dropped the aptly-titled project The End of an Era earlier this month. She announced last month that she plans on stepping away from music for a few years following the release of her third studio album to pursue other creative interests.