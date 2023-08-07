Iggy Azalea Explains Her Letter Supporting Tory Lanez: ‘I Don’t Support Anyone…I Support Prison Reform’

Iggy Azalea wants to make it clear that she’s not in ‘support’ of Tory Lanez.

Earlier, it was revealed during Tory’s sentencing hearing that Iggy Azalea was among many who had written letters of support on his behalf.

As you can imagine, the internet has been dragging Iggy all day for seemingly going against Megan Thee Stallion.

Iggy took to Twitter (no, we’re not calling it X) to offer up a few clarifications — although we’re unsure if they help the situation.

In a series of tweets (posts), Iggy says that she doesn’t ‘support’ Tory or Megan and thinks Tory should be held accountable — just not 5+ years of prison time.

Take a look:

For the record: 1. I have not been in touch with tory for months, I have no reason to be, but I do wish him well. 2. I don’t “support” anyone.

the whole thing is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night. 3. I was told this… — NOT IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 8, 2023

I really hate that this is todays discourse online because it’s not really an explosive revelation.

Yes: he should be held accountable.

No: the charges don’t warrant 5plus in prison. Most agree with that sentiment because it’s a reasonable take.

This is not news worthy. ???? — NOT IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 8, 2023

The unfortunate part of this entire situation is that she really could’ve just stayed out of it.